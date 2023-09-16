News / Cities / Pune News / Take steps to curb pollution in Pune: Gadkari

Take steps to curb pollution in Pune: Gadkari

ByAbhay Khairnar
Sep 16, 2023 12:10 AM IST

He highlighted the need for decentralisation from smart cities to smart villages with an efficient road network

Pune: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has appealed to stakeholders to take measures to curb pollution in Pune, like New Delhi and Mumbai.

Gadkari announced that his ministry will start flyover projects in Pune with an investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000 crore in three months. (HT PHOTO)
Gadkari announced that his ministry will start flyover projects in Pune with an investment of 55,000 crore in three months. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the 40th annual general meeting of real estate developers body Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai) Pune Metro, Gadkari urged the industry to reduce construction costs to make homes affordable for common citizens.

He highlighted the need for decentralisation from smart cities to smart villages with an efficient road network.

Maharashtra minister for higher education and Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, Credai Pune Metro president Ranjit Naiknavare, Credai national president Boman Irani, Credai Pune Metro vice-president Aditya Javdekar, Credai Pune Metro convenor PR Kapil Gandhi and others were present.

Gadkari announced that his ministry will start flyover projects in Pune with an investment of 55,000 crore in three months.

‘It is important to think about the idea of ‘new Pune’ with good road connectivity and reduced pressure on city infrastructure,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out