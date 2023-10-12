Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Take stern action against adulteration practices: Minister Atram

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 12, 2023 10:27 PM IST

Atram chaired a review meet of FDA, Pune Division held at VVIP Rest House and attended by Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner (food); SV Pratapwar, joint commissioner (drugs) and assistant commissioners of the division

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister Dharmaraobaba Atram on Thursday instructed officials to take action against adulteration practices. He chaired a review meet of FDA, Pune Division held at VVIP Rest House and attended by Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner (food); SV Pratapwar, joint commissioner (drugs) and assistant commissioners of the division.

The cleanliness of hotel kitchens should be checked regularly and promptly address public complaints. Inspect cosmetic, allopathic and ayurvedic manufacturers frequently, the minister said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The cleanliness of hotel kitchens should be checked regularly and promptly address public complaints. Inspect cosmetic, allopathic and ayurvedic manufacturers frequently,” the minister said.

Atram said that efforts will be made at the government level to strengthen the FDA and 60 staff will be appointed through an external system. Funds have been sanctioned for training and building laboratory.

The minister asked officials to forward proposals if offices are facing space crunch.

