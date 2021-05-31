Talegaon Dabhade municipal council chief booked for corruption

Two senior officers, including the head of Talegaon Dabhade municipal council were found by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune demanding a bribe of ₹9 lakh from a government contractor for clearing his bills on Monday.

The two were identified as Sham Lakshmanrao Poshetty (44), chief officer of Talegaon Dabhade municipal council and Vishal Ankush Mind (33), garden supervisor of Talegaon Dabhade municipal council.

The claims made by the complainant contractor were checked for dates - May 6, May 7, May 17, and May 21. After confirmation, the ACB decided to register a case.

The complainant contractor’s company had won a work contract from the municipal council and after completion he had submitted bills for payment. However, the garden supervisor, whose approval was required for clearing of the said bills, asked for a bribe.

Mind told the complainant that the bribe was for Poshetty. The ACB officials also found that Poshetty was aware of the demand and encouraged it, according to a statement issued by ACB.

Accordingly, a case under Sections7 and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.