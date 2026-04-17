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Talegaon institute principal, 3 staffers booked after student dies in basketball pole collapse

The student, a second-year marine engineering student, died from injuries suffered after a basketball pole allegedly collapsed on him at the institute’s Induri campus near Talegaon Dabhade on April 5

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 05:52 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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The principal of Tolani Maritime Institute and three staffers were booked on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by the brother of a 20-year-old marine engineering student, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered at Talegaon MIDC police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate based on the complaint filed by Ashok Baburam Verma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The student, identified as Vishal Baburam Verma, a second-year marine engineering student, died from injuries suffered after a basketball pole allegedly collapsed on him at the institute’s Induri campus near Talegaon Dabhade on April 5.

The FIR was registered at Talegaon MIDC police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate based on the complaint filed by Ashok Baburam Verma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. .

According to the police, the incident occurred while Vishal was exercising on the campus grounds. He was reportedly hanging from a basketball ring when the iron pole supporting the structure snapped and fell, striking him on the head and leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed later to his injuries.

The incident triggered protests on the campus. A video circulating on social media shows students confronting a police officer over the delay in registering the FIR. The situation was later brought under control.

Vishal, a native of Ayodhya, is described by his family as a bright student and a medal-winning athlete. The family said they had spent nearly 20 lakh on his education and are demanding strict action against those responsible.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Talegaon institute principal, 3 staffers booked after student dies in basketball pole collapse
Home / Cities / Pune / Talegaon institute principal, 3 staffers booked after student dies in basketball pole collapse
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