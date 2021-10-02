Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Taljai hill development project likely to remain on hold for next few months
pune news

Taljai hill development project likely to remain on hold for next few months

Published on Oct 02, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The Taljai hill development project is likely to be kept on hold, with standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne clearly saying that they will not consider the proposal. (HT PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent

The Taljai hill development project is likely to be kept on hold, with standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne clearly saying that they will not consider the proposal. “The administration submitted the proposal directly to the committee without giving any presentation. We are not in favour of it and our emphasis will be to keep the hill green. We will not consider the proposal,” Rasne said.

The administration had submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for the 107 acre Taljai hill development project with the total project cost being Rs120 crore. The proposal was submitted to the standing committee for approval. However, the ruling BJP’s stance was, “It is clear that the project will not get the nod in the standing committee. If the standing committee does not approve it, it is not possible to execute it”

Whereas NCP member Subhash Jagtap said, “Guardian minister Ajit Pawar had given clear instructions that the administration should give a presentation to the local elected members and consult with them. But the proposal was put before the standing committee without any presentation. It now looks difficult to get a nod in the committee.”

Congress leader Aba Bagul’s response was neutral. “The administration has prepared the proposal. The standing committee and the general body will take a decision on it.”

Meanwhile, sources in the administration said that with civic elections inching closer, no political party will touch this issue for the next few months. Even the standing committee will not discuss it; elected members would rather postpone the matter than discuss it. In any case, nearly all political outfits have already taken a stand against the proposal and submitted a letter to that effect to the municipal commissioner.

