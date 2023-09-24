Tea stall owner assaulted over Ganpati festival donation in Pune

In another incident, a tea seller from the Camp area of Pune city was assaulted by a group of three to four individuals over a Ganesh festival donation dispute. The incident occurred on Saturday at Shrinath tea stall in Camp.

The mandal workers demanded ₹ 1,000 donation, which the complainant found unreasonable and beyond his means. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Nilesh Dashrath Khanse, 39, from Camp and Avinash Rajendra Pandit, 32, from MG Road.

According to the police, on Saturday the victim was at his tea stall when members of ‘15 August Ganesh Mandal’ approached him over donation.

The complainant had willingly offered to contribute ₹151 to support the festivities.

However, the situation took a distressing turn when one of the mandal workers demanded ₹1,000 donation, which the complainant found unreasonable and beyond his means.

Upon his refusal to comply with the hefty demand, the Mandal worker, along with several accomplices, subjected the complainant to a violent assault.

According to police the accused thrashed, abused the complainant and threatened that they would ensure he could no longer conduct his business in the area. The tea seller was left traumatised and approached the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Local police swiftly responded to the incident, launching an investigation into the assault and arrested two accused in the case.

A case has been registered at Lashkar police station under sections 384, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).