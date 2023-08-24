Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Teacher booked for pulling hair and pinching cheeks of 3-yr-old

By Nadeem Inamdar
Aug 24, 2023 10:04 PM IST

The Kothrud police on Wednesday booked a 40-year-old pre-primary teacher for pulling hair and pinching cheeks of a 3-year-old girl student.

Kothrud police officials said that an FIR under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the complainant, who is the girls’ father, the incident occurred between August 18 and 21. The teacher also threatened the child that she would inflict burn injuries with a candle.

Kothrud police officials said that an FIR under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.

