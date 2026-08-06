Teacher training on student mental health

Pune: Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday launched “Manas Sutra”, a faculty development programme aimed at equipping university and college teachers to identify and respond to students’ mental health concerns.

Minister Chandrakant Patil launched ‘Manas Sutra’, a faculty development programme aimed at equipping teachers to identify and respond to students’ mental health concerns. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Developed by the Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy (MSFDA), Pune, the programme is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and will train faculty to recognise early signs of emotional distress, communicate sensitively with students and connect them with appropriate counselling and support services.

A state-level training programme will be held at MSFDA, Pune, from August 10 to 12.

The training will cover basic psychology, guidance and counselling, crisis response, digital wellbeing, inclusive teaching practices and Indian Knowledge Systems.

MPSC extends Group C application deadline

Pune: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Wednesday extended the application deadline for the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026. Candidates can submit their online applications until 11.59 pm on August 10, while the last date for paying the online examination fee has been extended to 11.59 pm on August 13.

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{{^usCountry}} The recruitment drive will fill 5,707 vacancies across various Group C posts. MPSC clarified that candidates who have already submitted their applications do not need to apply again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recruitment drive will fill 5,707 vacancies across various Group C posts. MPSC clarified that candidates who have already submitted their applications do not need to apply again. {{/usCountry}}

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