With schools across Maharashtra, except those in Vidarbha, set to reopen on June 15, the Active Teachers Forum Maharashtra has urged the state government to conduct classes in the morning shift for at least 15 days, citing delayed monsoon, soaring temperatures, and water scarcity in several regions.

According to the forum, many schools continue to face infrastructure challenges. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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In a representation submitted to School Education minister Dada Bhuse and the directors of primary and secondary education on June 13, forum coordinator Bhausaheb Chaskar said the prevailing weather conditions pose a challenge to students’ health and safety and warrant a temporary change in school timings.

The demand comes against the backdrop of the state government’s decision to postpone the reopening of schools in Vidarbha to June 30, following a Bombay High Court order that took into account extreme heat conditions and student safety concerns.

Chaskar argued that while Vidarbha has received special consideration, several parts of Marathwada, Khandesh and western Maharashtra, particularly areas adjoining Vidarbha, are also experiencing intense heat and humidity.

According to the forum, many schools continue to face infrastructure challenges. Several school buildings have tin-sheet roofs that become extremely hot during the day, while some institutions are reportedly dealing with electricity supply issues. Water scarcity remains a major concern in remote and hilly areas, with some schools lacking adequate water even for sanitation facilities.

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{{^usCountry}} “The delayed arrival of the monsoon, persistent heat and water shortages have created conditions that could adversely affect students’ health. Until there is a significant improvement in weather conditions, schools should be allowed to function in the morning shift. The government must adopt a flexible approach and prioritise the safety and well-being of children,” Chaskar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The delayed arrival of the monsoon, persistent heat and water shortages have created conditions that could adversely affect students’ health. Until there is a significant improvement in weather conditions, schools should be allowed to function in the morning shift. The government must adopt a flexible approach and prioritise the safety and well-being of children,” Chaskar said. {{/usCountry}}

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The forum pointed out that schools routinely switch to morning sessions during March and April when temperatures rise sharply and argued that similar measures are justified this year, as June weather conditions resemble peak summer in many parts of the state.

He also suggested that local authorities should be given greater flexibility to adjust school timings based on local weather conditions. They pointed out that the Right to Education Act allows for planning additional working days if required to meet the prescribed academic calendar.

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Education Department officials could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.