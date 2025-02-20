Teachers threaten to boycott paper evaluation of class 10 and 12

MLA Jayant Asgaonkar and Khanderao Jagdale, vice president of the state action committee of teachers association have declared a statewide boycott of the 10th and 12th-grade paper evaluation will continue until the state government implements the decision issued on October 14, 2024. The statement in this regard was given to the divisional president Rajesh Kshirsagar and secretary Subhash Chougule. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“On October 10, 2024, the Maharashtra government approved a topic regarding the restructuring of stages for primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools and class sections during the cabinet meeting. The government resolution was issued on October 14, 2024. However, in the last four months, the government has not yet made any provision regarding this matter. This funding should have been approved during the winter session, but the state government has not taken any decision so far,” Jagdale said.

Meanwhile, the papers for the 12th grade exam, which were submitted for checking have been returned to the Kolhapur Board. Additionally, no papers will be checked in any way.

The statement in this regard was given to the divisional president Rajesh Kshirsagar and secretary Subhash Chougule. During this time, MLA Jayant Asgaonkar, Shivaji Kurane, Kedar Magdoom, and Shivaji Ghatge along with a large number of teachers, participated.

“Our teachers at the various stages have been working without pay for many years. Until now, their issue of education stage restructuring has not been resolved. The government is only delaying the matter. Therefore, until the order for the stage increase is issued, we will continue our boycott of the 10th and 12th paper checking, and further, we will carry out intense protests in the future,” MLA Asgaonkar said.