Teachers’ unions, experts oppose new decisions taken by state education dept

PUNE: A clutch of recent decisions taken by the school education department − adoption of government schools, recruitment of teachers on a contractual basis, and opening of cluster schools – are facing widespread criticism from educational experts and teachers’ associations.

At a recent committee meeting held in Pune, it was decided to protest the state government's decisions in every taluka of the state and demand that they be cancelled.

Under the adoption scheme, private companies or philanthropic individuals can adopt government schools, provide them with necessary materials, and even impart their name to these schools. Similarly, the government has approved recruitment of teachers on a contractual basis, and opening of cluster schools along with phasing out of low occupancy schools in the state. However, teachers, parents, non-teaching staff unions and others in the education sector have opposed these decisions. The latest to join the fray is the Maharashtra State Education Defence Action Committee. At a recent committee meeting held in Pune, it was decided to protest the state government’s decisions in every taluka of the state and demand that they be cancelled. Accordingly, a letter of demands has been submitted to the state government. Local MLAs and the administration have also been urged to protest the decisions by submitting a statement against them.

MLA Jayat Asgaokar said, “In progressive Maharashtra, universalisation of education is being curtailed by deliberately closing the doors of education to the remotest areas. There is a conspiracy to advance someone by depriving tribal and poor children of education. Hence, oppose these decisions taken by the state government and demand that they be immediately withdrawn.”

