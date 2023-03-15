Techie kills wife and son, dies by suicide later

Pune:

In a shocking incident, a software engineer allegedly killed his wife and son, and then died by suicide in Aundh, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased man (44), his wife (40) and son (8) are all residents of Aundh. A team of investigating police suspect that the man allegedly killed his wife and son before hanging himself in his house.

According to information, since Tuesday, the techie did not respond to phone calls from his friends and relatives.

His brother, who is based in Bangalore, was attempting to contact him.

Finally, on Tuesday evening, he filed a missing person’s report at the Chatuhshrungi police station.

The deceased man’s brother arrived in Pune on Wednesday and went to his house with the police. The house was locked from the inside, and when the police opened the door, they discovered three dead bodies inside.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man may have strangled his wife and son to death before hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

“The deceased engineer was working with a multinational IT company,” said Ankush Chintamani, police inspector (PI Crime) at Chatuhshrungi police station.

“He had recently taken a break and decided to start his own business. As of now, it appears that there is no financial reason for this occurrence. In this case, we’re looking at every possible angle.”

The police said that they have lodged a case of murder in this respect and further investigation is underway.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

