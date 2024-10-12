Technical glitches delay birth and death registration in Pune

PUNE Technical glitches in the civil registration system (CRS) of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are delaying the issuance of online birth and death registration certificates to citizens, thereby inconveniencing them. The CRS is a web-based application used to register and issue certificates for births, deaths and stillbirths. Technical glitches in civil registration system of Pune Municipal Corporation delay issuance of online birth and death registration certificates to citizens. (HT FILE)

The PMC health department, which manages birth and death registration, on Thursday issued a statement citing technical challenges with the central government’s revised CRS as reason for the delay in registration and issuance of certificates.

Officials said that the process of registration is being carried out at 15 regional offices of the PMC under the supervision of the deputy registrar and medical officers since March 1, 2019, using the CRS developed by the central government. Since June 24, 2024, the CRS has been revamped nationwide and under the updated system, birth and death certificates are only issued by the offices of the respective regional deputy registrars and medical officers. However, due to technical issues such as system downtime, slow processing speeds, and other challenges, there has been a delay in the computerised issuance of these certificates.

Dr Nina Borade, health officer of the PMC, said that the district registrar and health officer of the Pune Zilla Parishad, deputy director and chief registrar of Maharashtra, and the central government’s CRS authorities have been informed of these issues and efforts are underway to resolve them. “Citizens should remain patient and cooperate as the authorities work to expedite the certificate issuance process through the central system. The civic body is actively addressing the situation to ensure that birth and death certificates can be provided to citizens as quickly as possible,” she said.

Last year, 134 births and 74 deaths were reported every day on an average. Every month on an average, 4,020 births and 2,224 deaths are registered in the city by the PMC.