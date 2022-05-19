Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Teen booked for raping mentally challenged woman in Pune
Teen booked for raping mentally challenged woman in Pune

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday, detained a 14-year-old boy on charges of raping a mentally challenged woman at her residence
Published on May 19, 2022 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

According to the police, the minor took advantage when the victim’s family members were not present at the house. The juvenile delinquent will be produced before the juvenile justice board.

The incident took place on May 16 and the FIR was lodged on Wednesday. The accused and the victim reside in the same vicinity, said police officials.

According to police investigators, the victim lives with her mother and maternal aunt both of whom are working. The aunt, after returning from work on Wednesday, found the victim disturbed and shaken. They found that the window curtain was pulled in such a way that it would block the view from outside. They made some inquiries and found that she was abused and raped by the suspect.

A senior police official investigating the case said, “The woman was raped on May 16 and 18. The accused has been nabbed and he will be produced before the court.”

The cases lodged under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

