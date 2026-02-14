Tejwani flags ‘carefully curated pleadings’ by Amadea firm

Pune: Sheetal Tejwani, an accused in the Mundhwa land deal case, has filed her submission before the 18th Joint Civil Judge Senior Division (CJSD) and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court, alleging false and misleading pleadings by Amadea Enterprises LLP. Her statement has been taken on record as an exhibit under Section 379 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court has set February 15 as the next date of hearing. Mundhwa land deal case accused Sheetal Tejwani has filed her submission before the court alleging false and misleading pleadings by Amadea Enterprises LLP. (HT)

The case relates to the alleged illegal sale of 41 acres of state government land in Mundhwa, originally belonging to the Botanical Survey of India, to Amadea Enterprises LLP. Late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth, is one of the partners in Amadea Enterprises LLP.

Investigators have alleged that the transaction bypassed stamp duty, amounting to several crores, causing significant loss to the state. Based on these allegations, the Bavdhan police have registered cases against Tejwani, company director Digvijay Patil and suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru.

The proceedings stem from a special civil suit filed by Amadea Enterprises LLP through Patil. The firm is represented by advocate Nikate Bhalchandra Haribhau, while Tejwani is represented by advocate Kedar Deepali Kushendra.

Tejwani has moved a detailed application before the court seeking criminal action against the plaintiff, alleging that the company approached the court with “carefully curated pleadings, deliberate suppression and selective projection of facts and documents” relating to the said land.

She contended that the plaint was designed to retrospectively shift responsibility and shield the plaintiff from the consequences of the transaction. Describing the suit as a “calculated and convenience-driven exercise,” Tejwani argued that allegations of inducement, misrepresentation and wrongdoing levelled against her do not disclose any sustainable or legally tenable cause of action and are contrary to the plaintiff’s own pleadings, authority and documentary record.

In her application, she urged the court to direct initiation of criminal proceedings for offences punishable under Sections 227, 228, 229, 236 and 237 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against those responsible for authorising and prosecuting what she termed false pleadings. She has also sought costs, saying unnecessary litigation was forced upon her due to misleading and incomplete pleadings, and requested further orders in the interest of justice.

Amadea Enterprises LLP had earlier filed a civil suit before the senior division court in Pune seeking cancellation of a sale deed in the Mundhwa land deal case under the Specific Relief Act, naming Tejwani as a respondent.

Earlier hearings were held on December 22, 2025 and January 15, 2026.