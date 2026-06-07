Temple restoration, cultural revival take centre stage in Nashik’s Kumbh preparations

Pune: The restoration of historic temples, revival of cultural traditions and conservation of religious heritage have emerged as key pillars of preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik.

The restoration of historic temples, revival of cultural traditions and conservation of religious heritage have emerged as key pillars of preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik. (HT)

Kumbh Mela commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “It is not just about creating hard infrastructure. We are simultaneously working on permanent infrastructure, heritage conservation, cultural programming, mobility and technology integration.”

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The state government has already commenced works worth ₹16,000-17,000 crore, largely focused on roads and connectivity. Around 2.25 crore pilgrims are expected during the three main Shahi Snan dates on August 2, August 31 and September 11, 2027.

A major thrust has been placed on restoring sites linked to Nashik’s religious history linked to Ramayana. Under the Ram Kalpath project, conservation work is underway at Ramkund, Sita Gufa, Lakshman Kund and associated heritage structures. The state archaeology department is restoring around 10 historic temples in and around Panchavati, including the Naroshankar, Sundarnarayan and Mankeshwar temples.

In Trimbakeshwar, authorities have launched the Shiv Darshan Path of Jyotirling project while restoration of eight historic kunds and several temples is underway. Work is also progressing at Anjaneri, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, and along the Brahmagiri Parikrama route.

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{{^usCountry}} To reclaim heritage spaces, the administration has undertaken encroachment removal drives around prominent religious sites. An 80-room chawl adjoining the Kalaram Temple has been cleared after residents were rehabilitated, while 32 shops near the protected wall of the Trimbakeshwar temple complex have been removed under a redevelopment initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To reclaim heritage spaces, the administration has undertaken encroachment removal drives around prominent religious sites. An 80-room chawl adjoining the Kalaram Temple has been cleared after residents were rehabilitated, while 32 shops near the protected wall of the Trimbakeshwar temple complex have been removed under a redevelopment initiative. {{/usCountry}}

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The administration is simultaneously preparing for environmental and climatic challenges. Referring to concerns about El Niño and water availability during the Kumbh period, Singh said authorities are planning for a drought-like scenario despite expectations that weather conditions could improve by next year.

“We are preparing ourselves for a drought-like situation as well and planning how to handle it,” he said.

On the environmental front, four sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of 474 MLD are under construction to ensure only treated water enters the Godavari River. Nineteen nalas are also being intercepted and diverted to treatment facilities, while separate sewerage projects are being implemented in Trimbakeshwar.

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Projects including the Nashik Ring Road, links with the Samruddhi Mahamarg, Nashik-Chennai Expressway connectivity, railway station upgrades and airport expansion are expected to leave a lasting impact beyond the Kumbh.

Technology will play a significant role in managing the event. Authorities are developing an integrated AI-based monitoring system for crowd management, mobility planning, sanitation and health surveillance, with support from experts from IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Tirupati and IIM Nagpur.