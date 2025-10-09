Ten, including eight schoolchildren, injured after steel rods pierce bus windshield on Pune–Solapur highway

A total of ten including eight schoolchildren, a female attendant and a motorcyclist sustained injuries in a road accident in Uruli Kanchan on the Pune–Solapur Highway on Wednesday, police said. A pickup truck loaded with steel rods, which was following the bus, rammed into it from behind. Subsequently, the truck also crashed into the pickup. (HT)

The incident occurred around 2 pm when a two-wheeler suddenly came in front of the school bus, forcing the driver to apply brakes. A pickup truck loaded with steel rods, which was following the bus, rammed into it from behind. Subsequently, the truck also crashed into the pickup. The impact caused the steel rods from the pickup to pierce into the rear of the school bus, police said.

The children and the attendant suffered only minor scratches and bruises. They were taken to a private hospital for primary treatment and later discharged.

However, the two-wheeler rider Vitthal Raghunath Chaudhari, 70, resident of Vadachiwadi Peth sustained serious injuries and was admitted in the ICU department of Vishwaraj Hospital for treatment and he is in an unconscious stage.

Shankar Patil, police inspector at Uruli Kanchan police station, said that the school’s principal and police staff reached the spot immediately. The vehicles were moved to the roadside to clear the traffic. Traffic movement has been restored.

“Motoryclist was seriously injured in the accident. The process to register a case against the motorcyclist is underway,” he said.