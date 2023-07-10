CCTV mounted on ten police vehicles to catch traffic violators

Ten police vehicles mounted with CCTV cameras will now monitor traffic violaters. These vans will be stationed in busy areas where no surveillance cameras have been installed to monitor real time traffic violations, said officials from the Pune police traffic branch.

The vehicle will scan interior roads, chowks and also main roads where commuters violate the law with impunity but don’t get caught by the law. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is being done on a pilot basis and soon other vehicles too will have this facility. The vehicle will scan interior roads , chowks and also main roads where commuters violate the law with impunity but don’t get caught by the law. The violations will capture a picture with date, time and geo location and send to the respective traffic divisions for recovery of penalty amount.

DCP (traffic ) Vijay Magar said, “Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr sanctioned ten vehicles for exclusively scanning streets, roads and bylanes of traffic law violators. This technology will be used for analysing traffic scenarios and maximum collection of traffic fines. Once introduced, the practical situation on ground will help us determine the future course of action based on digital information collected related to fines and types of offences detected at particular locations.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The technology being incorporated includes detection and tracking of multiple vehicles present in the field of view of a camera. Video feeds from all CCTV cameras will be stored in the data centre and will be live streamed to the Command Control Centre (CCC). The CCC will have a video wall with the capacity to display footage from cameras at a time.