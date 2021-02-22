Tender for Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project to be floated this week

City mayor Murlidhar Mohol stated that the tender for the Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project will be floated in the next two to three days, after receiving all the permissions from the Central government.

On January 27th, 2021, union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari held a review meeting for Pune city’s river rejuvenation project which is being funded by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA).

Gadkari instructed the PMC to float the tender by February end. He even instructed the Central government officials to give all necessary permission.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “We have received almost all clearance from the Central government. Now, the PMC would float the tender in the next two to three days.”

Maharashtra irrigation minister Jayant Patil, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, mayor Mohol, standing committee chairman Rasne and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar were present for the meeting with Gadkari.

Mohol said, “As the cost of the previous tender was inflated, it got cancelled. The Jalshakti mantralaya gave permission to scrap the project. As the project cost was high it got scrapped earlier and took a long time. Now, I am not aware of the estimated cost but whatever excess amount that was approved by the JICA would need to be paid by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).”

Timeline for the Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project

The JICA provided the funding for the project and got it approved on January 13, 2016. In the last five years, despite getting approval, the project was not kick-started for various reasons. Earlier, the central government took a long time to appoint a consultant for the project. Later, the PMC floated the tenders for the same and it received higher costs. Some of the central government officials tried to pressurise the PMC to accept inflated tenders but all parties remained firmed to scrap it. Again, the Central government took almost two years to scrap the inflated tender. Now, as all the permissions have been received, the PMC is in the process to float the tenders.