Tentative dates for HSC and SSC exams released

Tentative dates for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams were declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday.

Anuradha Oak, secretary of MSBSHSE said that the dates are declared early for students to plan and prepare for their final examinations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The examination will be conducted across Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan divisions of the board. For Class 12 or HSC, the examination will be scheduled from February 21, to March 20, 2023. Class 10 or SSC exams will be held from March 2 to March 25, 2023. Detailed schedule of the final examination will be available on the website, www.mahahsscboard.in,” said Oak.

“The detailed schedule of the examination will be issued soon. Before the examination, students should refer to printed schedules given to schools and junior colleges. The schedule for practicals and oral examinations will be given at the school and junior college level,” said Oak.