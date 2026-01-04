TET mandatory for ashram school teachers

Pune: The Maharashtra government has made it compulsory for teachers of ashram schools under the tribal development department to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) or face termination of service. Maharashtra government has made it compulsory for teachers of ashram schools under the tribal development department to TET or face termination of service. (Alamy Stock Photo (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The decision follows a Supreme Court judgment delivered on September 1, 2025, making the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, applicable for ashram schools as well. Based on the ruling, TET has been made mandatory for Classes 1 to 8 teachers in government-run, aided, and central ashram schools, including Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

According to the government order issued on January 3, existing teachers have been given a final opportunity to clear the TET exam in two years, by September 1, 2027. Failure to do so will result in termination of service, even for teachers with more than five years remaining before retirement.

“Many teachers in tribal residential schools were appointed before the RTE Act came into force in 2009 and are still not TET qualified. Although the law existed for years, its implementation was delayed. After the SC ruling, the state is bound to enforce the norms strictly,” an official said. Teachers who fail may face termination or compulsory retirement, but will be eligible for service benefits. Those with special circumstances may submit representations, which will be examined on humanitarian or administrative grounds.

Officials said if teachers without TET qualifications continue in service, the school may lose departmental approval, and government grants could be withheld.