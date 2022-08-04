TET manipulation: 7,880 successful candidates disqualified, barred from exam

Pune: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has disqualified 7,880 successful candidates across the state after they were found to be involved in alleged manipulation of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) results. The candidates have also been prohibited from appearing for the same exam in future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MSCE in its notification on Wednesday said that during the course of police investigation, 7,880 candidates were found to be involved in tampering with result to clear the exam.

“The decision taken today involves disqualifying these candidates who had manipulated their results. They have also been barred from appearing for this exam in future,” said Shailaja Darade, MSCE commissioner who issued the notification.

The decision to disqualify them came after a committee under additional chief secretary formed to look into the TET scam submitted its report to the state government.

Earlier this year, investigation by cyber police in Pune revealed alleged malpractices in the results of TET-2020.

A report was later prepared with list of candidates who manipulated the outcome and submitted to the state government by Pune police. Using the certificates these candidates obtained by malpractices, some of them secured jobs as teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The probe revealed that marks of these candidates were allegedly tampered in exchange of money. According to police officials, the manipulation was done in exchange of Rs50,000-Rs60,000 from each candidate.

Tukaram Supe, suspended commissioner of MSCE and commissioner Sukhdev Dere were among those arrested in connection with the alleged tampering of TET-2020 results.

Police also arrested Pritesh Deshmukh, director of GA Software, the firm responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department.

Meanwhile, a case has already been registered at cyber police station under Sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act, and Sections 7 and 8 has been registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON