TET results from 2013 will be scrutinised: MSCE

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) officials have decided to scrutinise again the results of candidates who appeared for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) since 2013 after the alleged malpractices leading to disqualification of 7,880 aspirants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindustan Times on Wednesday reported about a notification by MSCE of disqualifying 7,880 TET candidates and barring them from appearing for the exam following their involvement in alleged manipulation of results.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSCE, on Thursday said the council has asked schools across districts to send a list of candidates who joined as per TET results. Though aspirants appearing for the exam often stood beyond 0.1 million each year, the passing percentage has always been under 10% for paper I and II.

“The results of 7,880 disqualified candidates have been sent to respective education officers and schools. We have till date data of around 7,500 who cleared TET since 2013 for scrutiny,” said Gosavi.

TET is conducted to shortlist candidates for the post of primary or upper primary teacher in schools of the state, conducted since 2013 after Maharashtra implemented the Right to Education (RTE).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shailaja Darade, MSCE commissioner, on Thursday said the decision to disqualify 7,880 candidates was taken by the committee that submitted its report to government.

“To ensure that no such malpractice is repeated again, we have prohibited these candidates from reappearing for this examination. The process to examine results of past TET is lengthy and will need more time. We want to ensure that those who appeared and passed the examination have done so because of their ability,” said Darade.

Earlier this year, an investigation by cyber police in Pune revealed alleged malpractices in the results of TET-2020.

In January this year, a probe by Pune police revealed that marks of some candidates were allegedly tampered in exchange of money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}