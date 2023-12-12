The Osho empire with real estate, personal belongings, and intellectual property rights

puneletters@htlive.com

As the battle for protection of two Koregaon Park plots worth ₹107 crores belonging to Osho International Foundation (OIF) intensifies with the joint charity commissioner stalling the move to sale, the entire Osho empire is once again in the spotlight.

According to the Osho International Foundation, it possesses land mainly in Koregaon Park in different parcels, running into around 10 acres. There are around 10 different plots that OIF has, some of bought even before Osho established the commune while few after he returned to India from the United States, and around five to six post his death.

After Osho passed away in 1990, OIF in subsequent years beautified the premises and transformed it into an international meditation resort with many other features added.

Osho disciple Yogesh Thakkar who is from a rival faction and has approached different government agencies, courts, and charity commissioner’s office, has said that intellectual property rights and real estate belonging to OIF runs well over ₹2,200 crore, a claim OIF spokesperson has refuted.

In a statement, OIF spokesperson Maa Amrit Sadhana said, “The figures are imaginary, and Osho’s personal belongings are gifts from his friends and hence we cannot put value.”

Regarded as one of the most revolutionary mystics of the times, Osho has millions of disciples and admirers around the world. Osho’s ashram and His Samadhi is situated at Koregaon Park Pune, India.

Earlier last week on December 7, the office of the charity commissioner in Mumbai denied permission to OIF, which is in charge of Osho Meditation Resort, to sell two premium plots of land in the Koregaon Park area of Pune to industrialist Rajiv Bajaj.

Besides real estate, a Zurich-based trust of Osho followers controls the copyrights of mystic’s speeches and books published by foreign publishers. At the same time, OIF has rights to books published by Indian publishers in various local languages. In total, books about Osho are published in 64 languages. This is in addition to Osho’s personal belongings including robes, pens, caps, paintings, and the books having his signatures.

Thakkar when contacted said, he along with others (from a rival faction) are focusing on the reclamation of “Osho legacy which is well over ₹2,200 crores.”

“It is the rich spiritual heritage which should be brought back to India. To counter the misappropriations of funds and illegal transfer of the Intellectual properties of Osho which is causing a loss of millions of rupees per annum to the Trust as well as revenue loss to the Indian government, various civil and criminal cases are pending in the court. We have also lodged several complaints with central agencies like CBI and ED seeking action so that justice is done to Osho and his legacy,” he said.

Maa Sadhana however countered it saying the allegations made were “baseless, false and completely untrue.” She later directed the reporter to send a questionnaire for a detailed reply. A questionnaire regarding the total value of Osho’s legacy was mailed to her but the commune did not reply till the time the story went to print.

