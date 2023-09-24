Thieves break into mobile shop on Karve Road, steal phones worth 53L

A mobile shop in Kothrud was robbedd on Saturday night when thieves broke into the shop and stole 204 mobile phones, cash and other gadgets worth ₹53.13 lakh.

The incident was reported between 10:30 pm on September 23 and 6:30 am on September 24 at ‘Smart Cafe’ mobile shop in Dahanukar Colony area on Karve Road in Kothrud.

The complaint was filed by Kumargaurav Suresh Shinde, 31, a resident of Warje, who is the owner of the shop. The complaint stated, during night hours unknown persons entered the mobile shop in Kothrud and stole brand new mobile phones with their boxes, cash of ₹ 1,63,800 total worth of ₹53,13,292.55.

Police said the staff working in the shop came to know about the theft after they opened the shop on Sunday morning.

A team from Kothrud police station rushed to the spot and initiated the probe. Police have deployed the dog squad, to trace the movement of the accused in the case.

According to police, after the robbery, the accused headed towards Paud Road.

Bhimrao Tele, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Kothrud division, said, “With the help of the dog squad and forensic analysis team we have initiated a probe in the case and our teams are on their way to trace the accused.’’

Hemant Patil, senior police inspector, Kothrud police station, said, “During CCTV footage analysis, it was found that three persons were involved in the robbery. Two of them entered the shop and one stayed in their vehicle.’’

A case has been registered at Kothrud police station under sections 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), 454 (lurking house-trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 427 (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

