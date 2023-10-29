Thieves break into Pune temple, decamp with 10,000 cash

The Chandan Nagar police have lodged a case against unidentified thieves for stealing cash worth ₹10,000 from the donation box of a Jain temple in Kharadi on Saturday morning.

Thieves broke open the temple door lock and later broke the lock of the donation box and decamped with the cash. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bhavesh Jain, 43, temple trustee, lodged an FIR in this regard and said that the thieves broke open the temple door lock and later broke the lock of the donation box and decamped with the cash.

Rajendra Landge, police station incharge, said, “The thief decamped with the cash kept in the donation box during the wee hours and we are investigating the CCTV footage.”

