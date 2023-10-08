News / Cities / Pune News / Thieves smash car windows, make off with laptop, cash

Thieves smash car windows, make off with laptop, cash

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2023 06:54 AM IST

Rajivranjan Umeshkumar Sinha, 35, of Talegaon Dabhade, who had visited the hotel to attend a business meet, filed a complaint

Pune: Two unidentified miscreants smashed the windows of a high-end luxury car parked at a hotel in Wakad and made away with cash and laptop totally worth 95,000, on the intervening of Thursday and Friday between 11:30 pm and 2.15 am.

According to the complaint, the miscreants stole ₹25,000 cash and a laptop worth ₹70,000.
According to the complaint, the miscreants stole 25,000 cash and a laptop worth 70,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Rajivranjan Umeshkumar Sinha, 35, of Talegaon Dabhade, who had visited the hotel to attend a business meet, filed a complaint.

According to the complaint, the miscreants stole 25,000 cash and a laptop worth 70,000.

MK Maner, sub-inspector, Wakad Police Station, said, “We are examining the CCTV camera footages and will nab the duo soon.”’

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under Sections 379, 427 of the IPC.

