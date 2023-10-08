Thieves smash car windows, make off with laptop, cash

Pune: Two unidentified miscreants smashed the windows of a high-end luxury car parked at a hotel in Wakad and made away with cash and laptop totally worth ₹95,000, on the intervening of Thursday and Friday between 11:30 pm and 2.15 am. According to the complaint, the miscreants stole ₹ 25,000 cash and a laptop worth ₹ 70,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Rajivranjan Umeshkumar Sinha, 35, of Talegaon Dabhade, who had visited the hotel to attend a business meet, filed a complaint.

According to the complaint, the miscreants stole ₹25,000 cash and a laptop worth ₹70,000.

MK Maner, sub-inspector, Wakad Police Station, said, “We are examining the CCTV camera footages and will nab the duo soon.”’

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under Sections 379, 427 of the IPC.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!