Those who can do corruption in Shivaji Maharaj’s statue project cannot be trusted: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar attacked Mahayuti government over the issues of corruption in Shivaji Maharaj statue at Sindhudurg, inflation, women safety and Maharashtra slipping to sixth position in terms of per capita income across India and appealed to citizens to elect the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. Sharad Pawar addressed various public rallies in Pune city on Thursday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Pawar addressed various public rallies in the city on Thursday.

“Those who can do corruption in Shivaji Maharaj’s statue project cannot be relied on to carry out projects honestly. Maharashtra was once ranked number one in the country in per capita income, but it has fallen into the wrong hands in recent times leading to the state’s downfall to sixth place. Will people like to elect them again?,” he said.

Inquiry into the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue found strong winds as one of the reasons. The statue of Shivaji Maharaj at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, built 60 years ago by the state’s first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan, remains intact, Pawar said, adding another statue at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and another at SSPMS Ground are good condition.

The veteran politician said that while the Mahayuti government has launched the Ladki Bahin scheme in the state, crime against women has increased over the years. He said inflation, rates of necessary commodities and oil have also increased.

He said, “If elected, the MVA will bring Maharashtra to number one position again.”

‘Companies leaving Hinjewadi IT park is unacceptable’

Pawar attacked the state government for companies moving out of Hinjewadi IT Park.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government failed to provide necessary environment and facilities to Hinjewadi IT Park. Over 30 to 35 companies have left the park in the past. We expanded industries, and established IT parks. It helped to create thousands of jobs. But now the Pimpri-Chinchwad industry path is in decline due to the lack of basic facilities like water supply, power, traffic, and infrastructure. The situation is unacceptable and needs to be corrected. Those in power for the past decade did not utilise their authority to solve public issues, which has led to the decline. We need a shift in governance,” Pawar said.

In Chinchwad

Pawar on Thursday, after two decades, attended a road show for the party candidate Rahul Kalate from the Chinchwad assembly constituency. Kalate will lock horns with BJP’s Shankar Jagtap, brother-in-law of sitting MLA Ashwini Jagtap.

While addressing the rally for Kalate, the veteran political leader said unlike the previous government that focused towards the development of Maharashtra, the present leadership is in the hands of a few people without vision and having selfish motives.