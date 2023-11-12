Three arrested for assault on duo in Khadak area

Four persons including one minor have been detained by Khadak police for alleged brutal attack on two individuals and for creating terror in the locality, police said. The accused have been identified as Varad Kamble (18), Ketan Hatagale (19), Prathamesh Dedage (18) and one minor. According to the police, Jayesh Dhangar (17) and his cousin Shrikant Dhangar along with friends Yash Nirmale and Nikhil Patole on Saturday went to drop off their motorcycle at an auto garage in the Khadak area.

The accused have been identified as Varad Kamble (18), Ketan Hatagale (19), Prathamesh Dedage (18) and one minor. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At that time, the accused noticed Shrikant and intercepted him near the Mandai area over their old rivalry. Later, accused Varad Kamble attacked Shrikant and beat him up badly. When Jayesh tried to save his cousin, other accused attacked him by using koyta and other sharp weapons.

In this incident Shrikant Dhangar was severely injured and is undergoing medical treatment in the hospital, while Jayesh Dhangar was released from the hospital after primary treatment, police informed.

A case has been registered at Khadak police station under IPC sections 307, 324, 323, 504, 506, and other relevant sections of the Arms Act. Further investigation into this case is underway.

