Three arrested for assaulting police personnel on Covid duty

The Sinhagad police have arrested three persons including two women for assaulting policemen and violating Covid-19 guidelines on Monday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Ritesh Manik Jagdhane (28), a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Society in Wadgaonsheri and the two women picked up a quarrel with police patrol team on Covid duty at Ganpati Chowky in Dhairi.

According to the FIR, Jagdhane and the accused were going a car wherein seven persons were seated beyond the prescribed rules and regulations of Covid.

When objected, Jagdhane grew furious along with the two women who threatened the policemen on duty and even snatched away the receipt book from one of the constables.

They also manhandled a policeman and a woman constable, according to the complaint. The police have invoked IPC 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ), 332 ( Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty ), 323 ( voluntary causing hurt ),504 ( intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ),506 ( criminal intimidation ), 188 ( Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ), 34 ( Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ).

PSI Deepak Khedkar is investigating further in the case.