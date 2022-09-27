Three arrested for attempting to rob petrol pump cash in Pune

The police have arrested three men from attempting to rob cash from a petrol pump in Akurdi, said officials on Tuesday. The accused were produced in the court on Tuesday and were taken on two-day police remand

Accused have been identified as Pramod Chandane (22), Jaideep Chavan (19) and Santosh Chothave (26) all residents of Chikhali

According to the police, the incident took place Monday. Two petrol pump employees Amol Chaudhari and Kailash Deshmukh were tasked to deposit ₹11.95 lakh in a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Akurdi

The complaint was filed by Chaudhari.

As per the complainant, he went to the bank on Monday when a few men came and tried to engage him. They tried to snatch the bag of cash and trashed the employees. One of the accused, used a pistol to threaten them.

During investigation it was revealed that accused Chandane worked at the petrol pump during the pandemic and was aware of the procedure of where and when will the cash be deposited, said officials.

S Shelke police sub inspector said, “The accused knew that cash was collected on Saturday and Sunday at the petrol pump and was deposited in the bank on Monday by the staff. Accordingly, the accused plan to rob the cash from the staff.”

Nigdi police have registered a case under sections of 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the IPC and various sections of the Arms Act.