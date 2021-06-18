Three arrested for extorting 20 lakh from Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale

Three persons have been arrested for extorting ₹20 lakh by blackmailing Chitale Group after alleging ‘black colour’ in their milk.

Police have arrested Karan Sunil Pardeshi (22), Sunil Benni Pardeshi (49), and Akshay Manoj Karthik (27), Poonam Sunil Pardeshi (27) and two more persons are named in the FIR. The accused were arrested by a team of crime branch Unit I officials under the guidance of additional commissioner of police ( Crime ) Ashok Morale and booked under IPC sections 388 ( extortion by threat of accusation ), 389 ( Putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion ) and 34 ( common intention ).

Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale is Pune’s prominent milk supplier who is well known for their sweets and snacks across the country and the globe.

Poonam works as a teacher with a prominent school initially lodged a complaint with the Chitale group on its email and phone facility and demanded that she be paid ₹5 lakh as they had received milk with a black substance inside.

She even threatened to defame and shut the shop if her extortion demand was not met. She demanded ₹5 lakh extortion money and later the amount was escalated to ₹20 lakh.

Following the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused were picked up and immediately arrested. The police gave the complaint fake notes worth ₹20 lakh in the denomination of ₹2,000 to be given to the accused.

Once they accepted the money, the police who were watching them from a distance, nabbed and whisked them to the police station.

One of their accomplices identified as Karthik has been arrested from Mumbai. According to the police, Sunil, Karan and Akshay are criminals on record and have an FIR against them at a city police station. Sunil and Karan run a laundry business as their public profession, crime branch officials said.

Additional CP ( Crime ) Ashok Morale said “ Akshay, Manoj and Karthik have cases lodged against them at Wanowrite police station related to creating obstruction for a public servant to perform his official duty while there are cases related to fights against Sunil Pardeshi. We have arrested three of them and further investigation is on in the case,” he said.