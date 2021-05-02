Three arrested for selling Remdesivir injection at 37,000

Three people were arrested by Pune police for selling Remdesivir on the black market.

All the three accused are Pharmacy graduates, according to police sources.

The arrest was made by anti-extortion cell-1 of Pune police crime branch led by senior police inspector Vitthal Patil and assistant police inspector Sandeep Bua.

The three arrested were identified as Nikhil Baburao Jadhav (24), a resident of Ambegaon Pathar area; Mayur Vijay Chavan (22), a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, and Shamli Chandrakant Akolkar, according to the police.

The police have recovered three injections worth ₹8,400 from them.

The three were selling the injection for ₹37,000 per vial and had agreed to sell a set of 3 injections for ₹1,05,000, according to the police.

The police first arrested Chavan and Jadhav who arrived to deliver the three injections in a car. Upon interrogation, the two revealed that the injections were given to them by Akolkar.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officer Suhas Tanaji Sawant was called in by the police to authenticate the confiscated injections and lodged a complaint against the three.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Drug Price Control Order 2013, and Essential Commodities Act was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.