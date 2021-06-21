Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Three arrested in cheating case worth 3.6 cr
pune news

Three arrested in cheating case worth 3.6 cr

The Pune city police officials from Lonikalbhor police station arrested three men on Monday from Gujarat wanted in a cheating case worth over ₹3
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:16 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune city police officials from Lonikalbhor police station arrested three men on Monday from Gujarat wanted in a cheating case worth over 3.6 crore in which poor people had been duped under false promise of double returns on investment.

The three were identified as Bharatkumar Charandas Joshi, Deepak Joshi and Hiren Joshi, all resident fo Sahyog nagar in Bhuj, Kutch, Gujarat. The three men owned companies named LC Joshi and Company; Hiren Trading Company; Shri Omkar Traders; and Deepak Tea Suppliers, according to the police.

“They had a business of jute sacks as well as tea powder and he had sought investment from a lot of people including local businessmen to very poor rickshaw drivers and domestic helps in Uruli Kanchan, Loni area. He had promised them double money in return of their investment amount and one day he packed everything and disappeared,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Lonikalbhor police station.

Based on complaints by a few people, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lonikabhor police station when it was under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police.

“It was first with the Economic offence wing (EOW) of Pune rural police who were investigating it and had also gone to arrest these men but could not. When the police station was moved to Pune city police, one of our officers Police sub inspector Amit Gore, who has experience in cybercrime investigation, took up the case and tracked them down and arrested them,” said PI Mokashi.

The police have urged residents of Lonikalbhor, Uruli Kanchan, and surrounding areas to come forward if they have been duped by any of these companies or the three people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP