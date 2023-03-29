Three arrested in Nana Peth robbery case

Three suspects in a robbery case at Nana Peth were taken into custody by Pune city police. Police recovered ₹25 lakh from the accused.

On March 23, two unidentified bike-riding guys robbed a Panna Agency employee who was about to deposit ₹ 47 lakh at a bank by threatening him with a koyta in Nana Peth. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused arrested have been identified as Rushikesh Gaikwad (24), Akash Kapil Gorad (21) and Kiran Ashok Pawar (27), all residents of both residents of Upper Indira Nagar area.

Pawar and Gorad are on record criminals and many cases are registered against them at Bibwewadi and Bharti Vidyapeeth police stations.

On March 23, two unidentified bike-riding guys robbed a Panna Agency employee who was about to deposit ₹47 lakh at a bank by threatening him with a koyta in Nana Peth.

After the incident, police checked the footage of 500 CCTVs and confirmed that the accused ran towards Gahunje area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city after snatching the money. During the investigation, while analysing the CCTV footage police found suspicious activity by an auto a few hours before the incident.

Later, police collected all information about the auto and arrested the auto driver who gave information about the accused.

Police said, in 2019 prime accused Gaikwad was working as a salesman with an agency which supplied cigarette products to Panna Agency. Hence, he knows the cash flow management of Panna agency and Mangal Puri Goswami use to deposit daily cash in the bank.

Gaikwad hatched a plan along with two others and before the crime, he came in an auto rickshaw to show them the exact location.

DCP Sandeep Singh Gill (zone 1) said, “Prime accused Gaikwad used to visit Panna agency and he knows the agency handles ₹20-25 lakh cash daily. Hence, he hatched a robbery plan along with two others.’’

”Police have seized cash ₹25 lakh and a scooter used in the crime,” said Gill.