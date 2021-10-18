Three arrested in Pune for illegal sale of muscle enhancing drug

PUNE: Three men were arrested for selling to body builders and gym enthusiasts a drug that enhances body muscles without prescription in the Bibwewadi area of Pune Saturday morning.

The three were identified as Paresh Nivrutti Renuse, 33, a resident of Sambhajinagar in the Dhankawadi area of Pune; Pravinsingh Puksingh Bhati, 23, a resident of Dangat Patilnagar in Shivane; and Akshay Sambhaji Vanjale, 26, a resident of Warje Malwadi area of Pune. Senior police inspector Sunil Zaware of Bibwewadi police station said, “Renuse is an MBA graduate, Vanjale is a gym trainer, and Bhati used to have a medical store. The MRP of the prescription drug is ₹268 and they were selling it to body builders for double the price. The three have been remanded to two days’ police custody.”

Renuse was found in possession of six bottles on his person and 37 bottles of 10ml each of Mephentermine Sulphate injection IP of Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., according to the police. Upon investigation, the police arrested Bhati and Vanjale who were found to have 160 more bottles of the drug. The three revealed the name of a fourth accused who is absconding. However, upon searching this fourth accused’s house, the police found eight more bottles of the drug in addition to 4 empty bottles and 15 empty boxes. Collectively, the police found 211 bottles of the drug from the men and are now on the lookout for the fourth person who is on the run.

The police are investigating from where the drugs were sourced and whether the men have more of it in their possession. The seized drugs are worth ₹2,06,548 and would have fetched double the price if the trade had gone undetected, the police said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the Drugs and Cosmetic Products Act, 1940 was registered at the Bibwewadi police station.