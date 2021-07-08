Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Three booked for siphoning stipends of students

Three people, including two women and one unidentified person, were booked for siphoning funds from students at an educational institute in Chinchwad
By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:07 PM IST
A complaint in the matter was lodged by Prasad Prabhakar Shaligram (41), a resident of Budhwar peth area of Pune.

One of the three allegedly stole the password to the complainant’s computer to gain access to the data related to student funds.

“We have traced the funds to the accounts of these women. We are yet to find out who they are. The third unidentified person is accused of stealing the computer access details of the complainant. The complainant is a manager at the institute and managed 25 branches,” said police inspector Vishwajeet Khuke of Chinchwad police station.

The accounts were found to have received entire funds meant for stipend of three students. The total amount was of 28,937, according to the police.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 43(b), 66(c), and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Chinchwad police station.

