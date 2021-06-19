Three booked for unscientific disposal of jaggery waste

The Pune rural police and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in a joint raid booked three persons attached to ferrying biowaste of jaggery units in Yawat and also slapped notices against nine owners on charges of allegedly burning biomedical waste in violation of the laid down rules and regulations.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Ahqam Guljar ( 23), a resident of Uttarakhand, Dnyaneshwar Eknath Sangale ( 27) and Akram Mushraf (30) and charged with unscientific disposal of biowaste of jaggery units.

The MPCB received information that two tractors filled with biowaste were enroute for disposal in violation of the environmental norms. A team of rural police officials and MPCB staff led by police inspector Bhausaheb Patil on Wedneday apprehended the two vehicles near Khamgaon and took the accused along with material into custody and later arrested them.

MPCB regional officer Nitin Shinde said that the department had received information about the violation of environmental rules by disposing the biowaste in an unscientific way.

The MPCB has also issued directions seeking disconnection of water and electricity supply to the jaggery units in Bhor and Daun Tahsils for violating the laid down environmental norms for past several months.