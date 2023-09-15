Three criminals externed from Pune limits

Pune: Deputy commissioner of police (Zone II) Smartana Patil has ordered externment of three criminals from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural limits. The action was taken following an urgent proposal from Swargate and Sahakarnagar police stations that have lodged cases against them under the Indian Penal Code, officials said on Thursday.

The action has been taken under Section 56 (restraint on the person against whom the order is made from entering a particular area) of the Maharashtra Police Act while the trio externed has been identified as Sagar Shravan Pawar-Patole (28) of Rajiv Gandhinagar, Ambil Odha who was currently a resident of Dukkarkhind, Warje; Pratham alias Manoj Vinod Sasane (20) of Bhavani Peth and Ganesh Arun Gaikwad (24) of Shankar Maharaj Vasahat, Dhankawdi located within the limits of Sahakarnagar police station.

According to the police, the accused were wanted criminals on police records who had committed crimes like murder, attempt to murder, extortion case, grievous hurt, creating terror, illegal assembly, possession of illegal weapons, vandalism, abuse, public beating.

“We have been taking similar preventive action against active criminals on police record in the past, and will continue in the near future,” said Patil.

