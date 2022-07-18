Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three criminals from Pune arrested under MCOCA

The Khadak police on Sunday booked three criminals under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The gang leader Srinath alias Tikya Ashok Shelar (22) and his two accomplices Kunal Suresh Jadhav (22) and Ganesh Ballappa Koli (21) had created a reign of terror in the area to establish their supremacy.

Shelar and his aides had committed serious crimes like theft, robbery, murder, rioting, molestation, among others.

This is the 24th MCOCA case lodged by the city police this year.

