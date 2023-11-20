Three detained for murder at Ganesh Peth

Pune city police on Monday detained three suspects in connection with the murder of a man said officials. Apart from the suspects, the other accused have been identified as Tushar Raju Kundur (21), Ashish Raju Kundur (23), Ashitosh Santosh Vartale (20), Samarth Santosh Vardekar (20), Prathamesh Prashant Kamble (19), Pradip Karpekar and one minor, all are from Ganesh Peth.

The incident happened on Monday between 12:30 am to 12:45 am near the Kazi building at Shivram Dada Talim Galli in Ganesh Peth and the deceased has been identified as Siddharth Nandkumar Hadge (29) resident of Burud Ali in Ganesh Peth.

As per police information, during night hours, when Hadge and his friend Somesh Chavan were having a chat, a group of five to six people approached Hadge. After an initial altercation, the group suddenly started chasing the duo.

Attempting to escape the assailants, Hadge sought shelter within the Oswal building and sprinted to the rooftop. Despite his efforts, assailants pursued him, ultimately leading to a fatal stabbing on the roof. Police said that the accused attacked the duo by using a sickle and other sharp weapons, in which Hadge died and Chavan also sustained injuries.

Dadasaheb Chudappa, senior police inspector at Faraskhana police station, ”We have detained three suspects in connection with this case, and interrogation about the part played by other accused is going on. Soon we will get more information regarding this case.’’

As per the complaint filed by Akshay Amrale (29) resident of Ganesh Peth, a case has been registered against a juvenile accused and his associates at Faraskhana police station under IPC sections 307,302,143,147,148,149 and sections 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam and sections 4(25) Arms act and further investigation is going on.

Police informed that deceased Hadge was an on-record criminal and had registered body offences against him.

