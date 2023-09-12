Three held for forced Ganesh fest donation in Pune

The issue of forced donations or vargani has reared its head again with the 10-day Ganeshotsav round the corner. In the latest incident, a grocery shop owner was allegedly beaten up by volunteers of a Ganesh mandal for not paying demanded donation for the festival in Loni Kalbhor, officials said on Tuesday.

The issue of forced donations or vargani has reared its head again with the 10-day Ganeshotsav round the corner. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place at New Balaji Traders shop located in front of Loni railway station area in Loni Kalbhor at around 8 pm on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by the shop owner Dinesh Bhikaram Gora, 20, of Loni Kalbhor on Monday, police arrested the suspects identified as Shivam Jaipal Singh (27), Tushar Sanjay Thorat (19), and Nikhil Dilip Kamble (19) on the same day.

According to the police, five to six volunteers of “Ashtavinayak Ganesh Mandal” entered the shop and demanded ₹3,000 donation for the Ganesh festival, beginning September 19, from its owner Gora and his brother who were busy attending customers.

While Gora was willing to donate ₹101, the mandal volunteers were adamant on collecting ₹3,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiran Dhaigude, sub-inspector, Loni Kalbhor Police Station said, “The mandal volunteers were forcing the complainant to donate ₹3,000. When Gora refused to pay the sought amount, an argument ensued, and the volunteers abused him before Shivam and Nikhil allegedly beat up the complainant and workers employed at the shop. Tushar vandalised materials kept at the shop, including weighing machines and mobile phones.”

On the complaint filed by Gora, police arrested the accused.

Ravi Oswal, chairman, Pune Traders Association, said, “The number of Ganesh mandals has increased over the years. It is difficult to pay huge amounts to each and every mandal. The mandal volunteers should not make exorbitant demands and harass us, but accept whatever is willingly given by donors.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oswal said that police authorities should also invite traders and hear their suggestions and opinions when they hold meetings for Ganesh festival preparations.

“While many prefer online stores for purchases affecting our business, these digital firms do not donate for festivals, but mandal volunteers visit us for donations,” he said.

Dattatray Chavan, senior inspector, Loni Kalbhor Police Station, said, “We have instructed mandals to collect donation only from willing donors. Forcing anyone to pay will be treated as extortion.”

The Loni Kalbhor Police Station has filed a case against the trio under Sections 385 (creating fear to extort money), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage), 504 (intentional insult), and 34 (criminal act with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A youth named Krishna Tamboli was brutally beaten up for not paying donation for Ganesh festival on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus on September 3. Police later filed a case against three persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON