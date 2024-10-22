Three held in Bengal for kidnapping Pune landlord for 1 cr ransom 

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday arrested three persons from Bengal for allegedly kidnapping a landlord for ransom of ₹1 crore. On Monday, the accused, Nasir Manirul Haq Akhtar, Nasir Manirul Haq Akhtar and Sajim Karim Bablu Shaikh were brought to Pune, produced in court and remanded in police custody. PCMC police chief Vinaykumar Choubey issued directions to lodge an FIR at Hinjewadi police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per police information, on October 18, the victim’s son lodged a complaint with the Anti Extortion Cell of Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch that his father had gone missing the previous day. The complainant further informed that the family had received a call demanding a ransom of ₹1 crore for his father’s release failing which he would be killed.

PCMC police chief Vinaykumar Choubey issued directions to lodge an FIR at Hinjewadi police station. During the probe, it was revealed that the perpetrators, pretending to go on a trip, took the landlord by plane to Jharkhand and held him captive on an island in the Ganges River.

The detection team immediately gathered footage of the date and time of the journey, pieced together evidence with the help of technical analysis and reached the spot where the kidnapped businessman was held.

DCP (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode said that the abducted person is a landlord and was brought to West Bengal by one of the accused, a coconut water seller on the pretext of sightseeing.

“A case has been registered against the accused under the BNS sections 140(2), 142 and 308 at the Hinjewadi Police Station. On October 17, the complainant’s father was reported missing from their residence and the complainant received a call from the accused, demanding a ransom of ₹1 crore claiming that they had kidnapped his father. The case was transferred to the Anti-Extortion Squad and Industry Cell of Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Crime Branch, and a team was formed with instructions to quickly solve the crime,” he said.

According to police, the abducted victim was initially taken to Jharkhand and later to an island in the Ganga River in West Bengal where he was kept in captivity. The PCMC police crime branch braved the odds, took a boat, travelled through the muddy land up to the spot and rescued him from the abductors.