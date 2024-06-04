Three held in robbery case

PUNE Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery in the Khandoba Mal area. Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery in the Khandoba Mal area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Akash Manoj Lot, 22, from Moshi; Sunny alias Ashutosh Pardeshi alias Rokade, 32, from Pimpri and Aniket Gautam Shinde, 24, from Chikhali.

Nigdi police said the victim works as a driver on a pick-up truck. On May 21, the victim and his friend collected goods from Hadapsar and delivered it to Talegaon Dabhade area and while returning at around 5am they made a halt on the Old Pune-Mumbai highway.

At that time, three motorcycle-borne individuals approached them and threatened them with a gun and koyta, robbed ₹7,000 cash from them and headed towards Khed Shivapur area.

A case regarding the same has been registered at Nigdi police station on May 23.

Police have laid the trap at Khed Shivapur and arrested the accused from a private lodge.

During search operations, police seized one pistol, two mobile phones, two koytas, and a motorcycle used during the crime total worth of ₹1,35,000.