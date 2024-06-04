Three held in robbery case
Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery in the Khandoba Mal area
PUNE Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery in the Khandoba Mal area.
The accused have been identified as Akash Manoj Lot, 22, from Moshi; Sunny alias Ashutosh Pardeshi alias Rokade, 32, from Pimpri and Aniket Gautam Shinde, 24, from Chikhali.
Nigdi police said the victim works as a driver on a pick-up truck. On May 21, the victim and his friend collected goods from Hadapsar and delivered it to Talegaon Dabhade area and while returning at around 5am they made a halt on the Old Pune-Mumbai highway.
At that time, three motorcycle-borne individuals approached them and threatened them with a gun and koyta, robbed ₹7,000 cash from them and headed towards Khed Shivapur area.
A case regarding the same has been registered at Nigdi police station on May 23.
Police have laid the trap at Khed Shivapur and arrested the accused from a private lodge.
During search operations, police seized one pistol, two mobile phones, two koytas, and a motorcycle used during the crime total worth of ₹1,35,000.