Three, including two children, injured after school bus hits tree

Three persons including a female vegetable vendor and two children were seriously injured after a school bus collided with a tree.

The accident took place at around 3 pm on Monday, said officials from the Lonikand police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accident took place at around 3 pm on Monday, said officials from the Lonikand police station. The injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The mishap was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the locality and the footage was circulated on social media.

Locals said that the bus was speeding and collided with a tree resulting in chaos as students were trapped inside the vehicle and screaming even as onlookers tried to rescue them.

Vishwajeet Kaingade, senior police inspector at Lonikand police station, said, “Two children and one female vegetable vendor were injured in the accident. The female vendor came under the bus and sustained a fracture.”

Kaingade said that the bus driver Tukaram Pawar claimed that the accident took place as the bus steering was jammed. However, a detailed investigation will be carried out, he said.

The Lonikand police registered a case against the bus driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.