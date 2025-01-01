Three injured in hyena attack in Ambegaon 

puneletters@hindustantimes.com Zumbarbai was bitten by the animal and was seriously injured in this attack. While the other two got minor injuries. All of them were admitted to a government hospital. (HT PHOTO)

Three people from one family in Ambegaon tehsil were injured in a Hyena attack on December 30. While two of them were discharged from the hospital after the primary treatment, an elderly woman is still receiving treatment at a government hospital.

The incidents occurred during the afternoon when two hyenas were embroiled in a fight in Shewalwadi village, Ambegaon. Suddenly one of them got out of control and entered the nearby residential area. The wild animal then attacked Rohan Thorat (17), Zumbarbai Thorat (61) and Dnyaneshwar Thorat (54).

Zumbarbai was bitten by the animal and was seriously injured in this attack. While the other two got minor injuries. All of them were admitted to a government hospital.

Speaking about the incident, Vikas Bhosale, Ambegaon range forest officer said, “Upon learning about the incident, a six-member forest team reached the spot. The evidence of the attack was collected, also we successfully captured a Hyena, who was involved in the attack. He was brought to the forest facility, where he died the next day. The doctor examined the Hyena who was said to have died due to old age. All the standard procedures were followed in this case. We also initiated the compensation procedure for the family injured in a wild animal attack.”

Unlike leopards, who are abundant in Ambegaon, hyenas mostly prey on dead animals and avoid conflicts with other animals and humans. However, in this situation, the senior hyena may lose control as a result of the conflict with the other hyena, according to Bhosale.