Three juveniles nabbed for stealing four bikes for joyrides

The Lonikand police have apprehended three juveniles for allegedly stealing two-wheelers for fun. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: The Lonikand police have apprehended three juveniles for allegedly stealing two-wheelers for fun. Four two-wheelers estimated to be worth 1.60 lakh was recovered from their possession. Following a tip-off of three minors riding a two-wheeler towards Wagholi from Kesnand phata, two beat marshals took them into custody. Investigations revealed that the trio was riding a stolen bike and has stolen two bikes from Chandannagar and one from Lonikand police station jurisdictions.

Inspector Gajanan Pawar said, “The youths stole the bikes for joyrides and had special keys to open the ignition locks.”

The investigation team comprised DCP (Zone 4) Rohidas Pawar, senior police inspector Gajanan Pawar, inspector Sunil Tatkare, API Nikhil Pawar, PSI Suraj Gore, ASI Mohan Walke, police personnel Sakate, Kailas Saluke, Ajit Farande, Sameer Pilane, Pandurang Mane, Amol Dhone, Balas Tanpure, Sagar Shedge, Sudhir Ahiwale, Sai Rokade and Deepak Kokare.

