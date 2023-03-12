Three killed in two separate accidents on Pune-Solapur road

Three individuals lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries in two separate accidents on the Pune-Solapur road, on Sunday.

In the first accident, two youths died and three others were seriously injured after their overspeeding car flipped as the driver lost control of the vehicle. All five passengers in the car were thrown into the air. The accident took place on Sunday at around 12:5 pm, said police.

Police said, Vibhav Vitthal Jambhale (24), a resident of Takrarwadi in Indapur tehsil and Pratik Pappu Gavali (22) resident of Moshi were killed on the spot. However, Asif Bashir Sheikh, Suraj Raju Shelke, both residents of Bhigwan and Rushikesh Balasaheb Yele (22), a resident of Indapur were injured and admitted to a private hospital in Bhigwan for medical treatment.

In another accident, one person was killed and four others injured after an overspeeding unknown car rammed an autorickshaw near Sortapwadi on Pune-Solapur highway on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhanudas Gore (50), a resident of Theur. Sunita Jagtap, and Indu Jagtap both are residents of Purandar and Vishnu Andhare and Chaya Andhare were injured in this accident.

According to police, on Sunday at around 11:45 pm, an autorickshaw carrying passengers was on the way towards Uruli Kanchan from Hadapsar. When the auto was near Sortapwadi, an overspeeding unknown car rammed the auto from the rear end and one person was killed and five others were injured. Immediately after the accident, police rushed to the spot and shifted injured passengers to Siddhivinayak hospital in Uruli Kanchan.

A case for rash and negligent driving has been registered at Bhigwan police station and Loni Kalbhor police station.

