Home / Cities / Pune News / Three minors among 5 arrested for murder in Nigdi
pune news

Three minors among 5 arrested for murder in Nigdi

The two arrested adults were identified as Santosh Yadav Adagale (39) and Vaibhav alias Bichya Santosh Adagale (19), both residents of the same area as Gaikwad. Vaibha used a cement block to hit him on the forehead while the others kicked and punched him till he died
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:18 AM IST
(AFP/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PUNE: Three minors were among five people arrested for killing a 45-year-old man at around 12:45am on Monday.

The deceased man was identified as Sampat Bhimrao Gaikwad (45), a resident of Annabhau Sathe Vasahat in Ota scheme area of Nigdi.

The two arrested adults were identified as Santosh Yadav Adagale (39) and Vaibhav alias Bichya Santosh Adagale (19), both residents of the same area as Gaikwad.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s wife Sandhya Gaikwad (36).

“Vaibhav Adagale used a cement block to hit him on the forehead while the others kicked and punched him till he died. Santosh Adagale washed the fallen blood with water to destroy the evidence as per the deceased man’s wife,” read a statement by Manchak Ipper, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Gaikwad had stopped one of the accused during a fight with another person earlier in the day, according to the police.

The main accused then threw a stone through the window in Gaikwad’s house on Sunday after which Gaikwad went to their house to ask why they had done so, according to the police. When he reached near their house, one of them started to hit him in the head with a brick and others started raining kicks on him, causing his death, according to the police.

He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 34 (cmmon intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station.

