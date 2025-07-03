Three more held in armed robbery case

PUNE: Crime Branch Unit 3 of the Pune city police, on Wednesday, arrested three more in a broad daylight robbery that occurred at a jewellery shop in Vadgaon Budruk. The incident took place on July 1 and the culprits were arrested from Ahilya Nagar district, said police. Pune city police crime branch unit 3 on Wednesday arrested three more persons in broad daylight robbery that occurred at jewellery shop in Vadgaon Budruk. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Vardan Sanjay Kharatmal, 20, from Vadgaon Budruk, Amar Hanumant Babhale, 20, from Vadgaon Budruk and Omkar Ravi Shinde, 22, from Narhe. On Tuesday night, police detained a minor in connection with the case.

During interrogation of the minor detained, police got information about other accused involved in the case. Accordingly, a team was deployed to Ahilyanagar and after technical analysis, police arrested three accused. They were brought to Pune by late evening.

Pankaj Deshmukh, additional commissioner of police (crime) said, “On Tuesday, unidentified individuals entered a jewellery shop located in Renuka Nagar Vadgaon and attacked a woman and by threatening they stole the jewellery. We have identified an individual and later arrested other accused involved in the case. After the interrogation, they will be handed over to the police station.”

After committing the crime, two accused reached Ahilyanagar by ST bus and another was reached by motorcycle.

Two arrested accused are on record criminals. Kharatmal was earlier booked in 2022 in an attempted murder case, and an arms act case in 2023 reported at Sinhgad Road police station. The accused, Shinde, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and molestation cases.